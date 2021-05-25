Lidl in Kirkcaldy: Cut price supermarket updates opening plans for new Esplanade store

The move has been confirmed by the company this week and is expected to create 35 new jobs.

The cut price supermarket is forging ahead with plans to move its existing store a few hundred yards along the waterfront - directly opposite Morrisons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the new Lidl store will look when it opens in Kirkcaldy this summer.

A spokesman for Lidl didn’t give an exact opening date at this stage, but said: “We can confirm that the new Kirkcaldy store is due to open this Summer.”

Lidl opened its current Esplanade site in 2002, but says it has outgrown the premises. It originally planned to move in 2017, but the development was hit by a number of delays.

The plans for the site are a welcome relief to many as it has lain empty for many years. Locals are looking forward to shopping in the new store when it opens its doors.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.