Lidl in Kirkcaldy: Cut price supermarket updates opening plans for new Esplanade store
The new Lidl store at the end of Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade is set to open this summer.
The move has been confirmed by the company this week and is expected to create 35 new jobs.
The cut price supermarket is forging ahead with plans to move its existing store a few hundred yards along the waterfront - directly opposite Morrisons.
A spokesman for Lidl didn’t give an exact opening date at this stage, but said: “We can confirm that the new Kirkcaldy store is due to open this Summer.”
Lidl opened its current Esplanade site in 2002, but says it has outgrown the premises. It originally planned to move in 2017, but the development was hit by a number of delays.
The plans for the site are a welcome relief to many as it has lain empty for many years. Locals are looking forward to shopping in the new store when it opens its doors.