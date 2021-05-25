NHS Fife wants them to sign up before Friday June 4 to get details of their scheduled date sent by email or text.

People who don’t register by then will receive the information by letter at a later date.

NHS Fife said the move was aimed at helping where people may have different addresses while studying at college or may be away from home.

Picture Michael Gillen

The announcement coincides with a survey which shows that 90 per cent of 18-29 year olds in Scotland will get the COVID-19 vaccine when offered it, or have had it already, with just under seven in ten (69 per cent) eager to get it.

In Fife, 72 per cent of 18-29 year olds who will get or have got the vaccine cited “wanting to protect themselves and their loved ones’ as their key motivator. Sixty-nine per cent were worried about catching COVID-19, with 67 per cent worried about passing it on.

Ben Hannan, chief pharmacist and director of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, said: “This is particularly important for those who are planning to be away or have different term time addresses to ensure they still get details of their appointment as soon as possible as letters will be sent out to where they are registered with a GP.

"I’d encourage all 18-29 year olds to take up the registration offer before the deadline.”

Go online at nhsinform.scot/under30register or call 0800 030 8013

