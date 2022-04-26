The discount supermarket recently opened a major new store on the town’s Esplanade - but it is looking to add more as part of its expansion.

Lidl is eyeing up more stores in Kirkcaldy north and east, as well as Dunfermline north and south, Leven and St Andrews.

The fee it offers anyone identifying a suitable site is 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

Picture Michael Gillen

Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB said: “We know that the majority of Scottish shoppers still love doing their shopping in person and we are as committed as ever to opening new stores and enhancing our existing ones.

“We’re opening an average of one new store a week, which is incredible, and our teams have done a phenomenal job of keeping that pace going over the last couple of years.

“But there are still communities up and down the country that are telling us how much they want – and need - a Lidl store.