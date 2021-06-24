Lidl targets three Fife towns for new stores

The discount supermarket is looking at a possible second store in Kirkcaldy, plus others in Dunfermline and St Andrews.

Lidl is about to complete development of a new store at Invertiel - it will replace its existing Esplanade shop.

But the company is also looking at potential sites in the north/east of the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl

It has called on landowners with suitable locations to get in touch.

The sites have to be prominent, easily accessible, and have a strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

The developments form part of the discounter’s ambitious plans to have 1,000 stores throughout the UK by the end of 2023.

Ross Millar, Lidl’s regional director for Scotland, said: “There are towns that will be new for Lidl and in some places, the potential to even double our sites.”

Lidl has committed to investing £1.3bn in its store expansion.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.