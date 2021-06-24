Historic St Andrews golf club gets go-ahead to serve drinks from its terrace

The St Andrews Golf Club (SAGC), headquartered at the Links, can also dispense drinks an hour earlier than before from 10am and sell food and alcohol to take away.

Three members of the public objected to the proposals for a later opening to 1am on Friday and Saturday and midnight on Sundays.

However, Fife Licensing Board heard that the club had changed its business model because of Covid-19, and needed to continue responding to the effects of the virus.

St Andrews Golf Club

Alongside later hours and takeaway food and drink, the amended permit includes theatre and film performances.

Craig Mackie, secretary of SAGC, said: "We know most of the neighbours obviously and have spoken to quite a number.

"The key for us is not to make it into a nightclub. It's not going to be that type of facility."

Mr Mackie characterised much of the private club's clientele as "older gentlemen that like to have one or two pints".

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many of them were now "scared" to drink inside, he said - an issue the terrace overlooking the 18th hole could solve.

"Now that Covid has happened this will help us look after these guys a bit more," he added.

"If any incident was to occur we're confident we would be able to nip that in the bud quickly. There are rules in our club we stick to as well."

