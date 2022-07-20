Minister’s visit to see transformation of Tullis Russell papermill site in Glenrothes

Shona Robison, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government, saw the site which will have 85 affordable new homes as part of a £14.6 million development with funding of £7.3 million provided by the Scottish Government.

The new homes will form part of a larger residential led mixed-use development being overseen by Advance Construction and is expected to include a total of 850 homes plus retail, business and industrial units.

Ms. Robison was welcomed to Kingdom Housing Association’s headquarters in Glenrothes by Linda Leslie, housing association chair, and Bill Banks, chief executive to learn more about the association and the project, before the site tour.

Shona Robison at Kingdom Housing Association’s development on the former Tullis Russell paper mill site in Glenrothes.

Ms Robison said, “This development will support the local community and make a real and lasting difference to the lives of the new residents.

“It is a testament to the strong partnership at national and local level between the housing association, Fife Council, Campion Homes and the Scottish Government. These 85 new homes for social rent are being built to a very high environmental standard with low tenant running costs.”

The properties, being built by Campion Homes, will benefit from low carbon heating supplied from the Glenrothes Heat Network which takes steam generated as a by-product from the local Markinch CHP biomass plant which uses recycled timber to generate power.

Ms Leslie said, “This exciting new development of affordable properties for social rent in Glenrothes provides residents with homes which are not only safe and secure but also highly energy efficient.

“One of Kingdom’s strategic objectives is our commitment to sustainability and all of the new homes will benefit from low carbon heating and solar panels and public electric vehicle charging points will be provided.”

Various community benefits have been included as part of the contract, including employment and training opportunities.