Mossmorran adds 16 new jobs at Fife Ethylene Plant

Mossmorran is set to expand its workforce, with 16 new jobs fill at the Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP) in the first half of this year.

By Scott McCartney
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 1:44 pm
The new recruits at Mossmorran.
The positions range from brand new apprentices through to highly-skilled process and machinery technicians and engineers.

In addition to the full-time posts, four university students have also gained work placements at the Mossmorran complex.

The new staff will carry out a variety of roles from the maintenance and repair of equipment to admin duties and vital planning and process tasks.

Martin Burrell, plant manager at FEP, said: “It is great to be able to welcome so many new members to our team. For over three decades we have been providing some of the most skilled and rewarded roles in Fife and we are proud to continue to do so.

“Our new recruits range from complete beginners in the field, to people with many years of experience under their belts and they will all bring their own attributes to FEP.”

