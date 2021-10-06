Mossmorran: CO2 from Fife plant used in new UK Government carbon cluster project

Operators ExxonMobil has increased its participation in the proposed Acorn carbon capture project in Scotland by signing an ‘expression of Interest’ to capture, transport and store CO2 from its Fife plant.

The agreement to include Mossmorran is in addition to an earlier announcement to capture and store emissions from gas terminals at the St Fergus complex at Peterhead.

The initial phase of Acorn, which is bidding to be in the first wave of carbon capture clusters to be announced by the UK government, has the potential to deliver more than half of the country’s target of capturing and storing 10 million metric tons per year of CO2 by 2030.

Mossmorran (Pic: Neil Hanna Photography)

When expanded further, it will have the potential to store more than 20 million metric tons per year of CO2 by the mid-2030s.

Joe Blommaert, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solution, said: “The application of carbon capture and storage technology at the Fife Ethylene Plant demonstrates our commitment to reducing CO2 emissions from the industrial sector.

“With the right government policies in place and industry collaboration, the carbon capture and storage opportunities we are evaluating, such as in Scotland, have the potential to move forward with current technologies for large-scale, game-changing emissions reductions.”

The Acorn project recently announced plans to capture and store CO2 from the Grangemouth Refinery, and the addition of Mossmorran facilities will help Scotland reduce emissions in its industrial sector.

