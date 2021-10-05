Councillors back more support for Kirkcaldy centre at forefront of community

Linton Lane Centre has been given £3300 to update IT equipment to allow staff to work at home, and will appoint a grant officer to source funding for a new deputy centre manager - and find additional backing for a number of current projects.

The £7300 of support was rubber-stamped at this week’s meeting of Kirkcaldy area committee.

Linton Lane, formed almost 100 years ago, has long been at the art of community life in Templehall, and was one of the key organisations which stepped in with lifeline support during the pandemic.

It supports a host of community groups as well as Kirkcaldy Foodbank and its work has been widely praised.

The centre has a history dating back almost 100 years to 1926.

For decades it has been at the heart of events in the Templehall area and beyond.

The centre is a thriving hub of activity which provides a home for services such as nursery play group, child health clinics, advice on addiction support as well as a Monday to Friday venue for the Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

There are also numerous recreational groups which operate at the centre such as Stages Dance School, The Grey Panthers Senior Citizen Group, craft groups, and karate classes.

It also hosts a weekly Polish school for children from the local Polish Community, and provides a quality venue for birthday parties, bands, community lunch events and even weddings.

As with many other local organisations, Linton Lane Centre stood alongside others to support those most at need during the pandemic.

Mandy Henderson, Linton Lane Manager, said: “This is fantastic news.

“The last 18 months have been extremely challenging and has highlighted that our IT systems just weren’t up to scratch. We’ll use some of the money to make sure our IT equipment and security is fit for purpose.”the funding will also help the centre to begin succession planning for its future.

Mandy said: “We plan to use the rest of the money to recruit a grant officer post who will look for funding for a deputy manager. I’ve been here for 25 years and I’m looking to reduce my hours so that I can spend more time with my family, but it’s also important to me that the day-to-day activities of the club continue to run smoothly and to make sure the club is here for future generations to get help and enjoy.”

Following the decision, Convener of the Kirkcaldy Area Committee, Councillor Neil Crooks added: “I’m delighted that committee members have agreed to this funding.

"Linton Lane has been at the heart of events in the Templehall area and beyond for almost a century.

"It’s a thriving hub of activity which provides a home for a number of services including being a Monday-Friday venue for Kirkcaldy Foodbank, events, parties, launches and even weddings so it’s important that we can do what we can to keep this vital community hub going.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website.