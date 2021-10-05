One of Kirkcaldy's worst eyesores set to be demolished after new deal with council

Fife Council has agreed a deal to buy the Smeaton waste transfer station on the corner of Junction Road.

And it could be demolished by next summer.

The largely dilapidated-looking building, operated by Thomas Muir Haulage, has been a blot on the landscape for many years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smeaton waste transfer centre - one of the town's worst eyesores

Kirkcaldy area committee was told this week that a purchase price has been agreed with the operators - and the aim was to press ahead with more checks ahead of the local authority taking control of the site.

Part of the deal, councillors were told, includes demolition of the derelict steel frame of the building, and clearing the site.

The eyesore was the subject of a compulsory purchase order in 2018, but Ian McCrory, lead professional for economic regeneration, told councillors, a deal was now in place without requiring it.

He described the building as “in very poor condition” and said final missives should be concluded within the next few months, allowing the council to move on site around summer.

From the outside looking into the waste transfer yard (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“Once it is cleared we will undertake ground investigations on top of what we have already done and that will give us idea of any further remediation costs and what they may be,” he said.

News of the building’s demise was welcomed by councillors.

Alistair Cameron, Kirkcaldy Central (Labour) wanted to see it removed as soon as possible.

The yard at Smeaton (Pic: Fife Free Press)

It’s a horrible site for people who live opposite,” he said.

“I hope that very dangerous looking facility will come down soon.

“It is a real eyesore, and has been for many years.”

Councillors were told the purchase was at a sensitive stage and some elements remained commercially confidential.

With terms agreed, officers said it had a good relationship with the owners and agent, and the deal was on track after a delay in the pandemic.

Added Mr McCrory: “The purchase will be on condition to carry out site clearance after which we will start site investigations to make sure there are no significant remediation costs if we continue with the acquisition.

“We cannot do full investigations until the site is cleared.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.