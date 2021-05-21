New faces appointed to leading roles at Fife Chamber of Commerce

Fife Chamber of Commerce members elected Janet McIntyre as president and Colin Brown as vice-president at their online AGM.

Janet is a commercial property partner at Thorntons Solicitors, and takes over from Brian Horisk, director of Horisk Leslie Developments.

Janet said: “Fife Chamber is an amazing organisation with a team which is passionate about what it does, and the members it supports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Brown has been elected as vice-president of Fife Chamber of Commerce.

"The vaccine rollout has been a game changer and there are early signs that the Scottish economy is on the right path to recovery, although much has still to be done for the economy to properly bounce back. Given this, our goal will be to continue to grow and develop the Chamber during this period of economic recovery for the benefit of Fife’s businesses and the communities they serve and support.”

Colin Brown is a director in the property division of Burness Paull LLP.

Janet McIntyre has been elected as president of Fife Chamber of Commerce.

He said: “All of us have been impacted by Covid-19, and it has been great to watch Fife Chamber continue to support all our members over the last year.

"For many businesses in Fife the last 15 months has seen their ability to generate income severely compromised.

"The support offered by the United Kingdom and Scottish Governments has allowed these businesses to still be around.

“As the economy begins to recover from the second Scottish lockdown my hope is businesses in Fife can get back to what they do best and help the economy grow and our communities thrive.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.