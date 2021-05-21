Scottish independence campaigners plan flag protest on Kirkcaldy beach

They will descend on Kirkcaldy beach on Saturday, June 12 for a socially distanced gathering to send “a clear and visual message to Boris Johnson and his Tory government that Scotland will choose its own future.”

It is being staged by Yes2Indee, a not for profit organisation and will run from midday until 2:00pm.

Pic: John Devlin

The group is urging local independence supporters to bring their own flags “and be part of something different during these hard times.”They will be be joined by the YES bikers.

A statement from the organisers said: “Once this pandemic is over we will be marching for Scotland in various cities, towns and villages and looking to work with local groups.

“We've already accumulated enough stewards, vests and banners, and have our very own volunteer first aid team, giving up their own time and effort to ensure adequate but experienced first aid.”

