Alba School of Dance is moving into the space which was the formal bridal suite on the first floor in Wilkies at 228 High Street.

School principal Stacey Walker said for the last two months they have been busy transforming the space into a dance studio.

The store continues to trade – and it could be home to other organisations as it looks to fill space on its upper floors.

Alba School of Dance 228 High St Kirkcaldy (upstairs in Wilkies). Pictured are: Lexi Grieve 11, Principal Stacey Walker and Alba Walker 10, ahead of the studio opening this Saturday. Pic: Scott Louden.

The new school started holding classes at Raeburn Hall in Kirkcaldy last July but since the start of this year, Stacey has been looking for somewhere permanent to house the studio.

Stacey, who has over 25 years of dance experience within the industry, said: “The new studio came about back in January when I started looking into premises for us.

"Our classes were held at the Raeburn Hall in Kirkcaldy but unfortunately the caretaker was retiring at the end of March and there was uncertainty about what was happening with the venue

“I found out about the floor available in Wilkies after seeing it online, and I got in touch with the lettings agent to arrange a viewing.

"The manager of Wilkies gave me a tour of the building and I felt it was suited to my needs.”

She continued: “We have been very busy in the last month transforming the former bridal floor into a dance studio equipped with dance flooring, barres, mirrors and dressing room.

"The studio will be used for all of our dance classes, introducing new classes to come. We also plan to hold holiday camps and allow other local groups to use the space for rehearsals.

"To have my own dance studio has always been my dream. My passion has always been to teach dance and to inspire others and to be given this opportunity and the success of Alba School of Dance is a great achievement and something I am very proud of."

Alba School of Dance initially had 20 students and within the first five months, membership doubled to 40 students.

Stacey said: “The studio will open for the first day with ballet classes on Saturday. I am very excited to welcome our students and parents to our new dance home and I would

like to thank everyone involved in this project.”

Karen Forret, owner and managing director of Wilkies, said she is delighted to welcome Alba School of Dance to the High Street building: “We have owned and traded in our building here in Kirkcaldy high street since 1986, after buying Bogie’s who traded from the same site since 1893,” she said.

“Nearly 40 years on, we have evolved and changed along with the changing needs of our customers and the ever-changing retail environment.

"Our building is simply too big for what we need though, and most of the upper floors have gone unused for many years, so we are delighted to be able to rent out the beautiful space on the first floor to Stacey.