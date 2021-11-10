New Kirkcaldy pub set to provide a jobs boost to the town before Christmas
Work is well underway on a new Kirkcaldy pub which will bring a jobs boost to the town before Christmas.
Construction work has started to turn a prominent Kirkcaldy High Street shop into a pub after lockdown caused a delay in the development.
Amber Taverns is converting the site, formerly occupied by Burtons and Dorothy Perkins into a bar, named Montagues.
The pub’s name is a direct reference to Montague Burton, the founder of the store.
Nikki Beaver, Amber Taverns area manager, said they are hoping to have the new pub up and running by Christmas, creating around a dozen jobs in the town.
She said: “We are hoping Montagues will be open some time in the week commencing December 13. We will be looking for a cleaner and 12 part time staff (maybe more depending on hours).
“There is lots of maintenance work going on to replace the mezzanine floor (shop next door) into the toilets so that they are not all the way upstairs. Accommodation has been built on the first floor with a huge cellar with lift access and we are doing lots of structural work to make sure the bar area and first floor are safe.”
John Ogilvie, operator for Amber Taverns who will be running Montagues, added: “We are extremely excited to be opening our next bar in Kirkcaldy.
"We have faith in our success and we believe we will be the talk of the town. With our focus on being at the heart of the community with some homages to the history of the town incorporated, we are sure to be an exciting addition to the High Street.”