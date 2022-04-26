GoodsForGood is the retail outlet of The Enlightments which is run by the Adam Smith Global Foundation.

It has re-opened its doors in the east end of the town centre, with a new initiative selling goods which are surplus, end of season lines or returns from a number of different outlets.

And, after a soft launch, the doors are very much open.

Bill Harvey, former Kirkaldy4All manager, is overseeing the project for the foundation which is also working on staging its Festival of Ideas this year.

GoodsForGood launched last month and is pleased with the response so far.

Mr Harvey said: “Retail is very challenging – and we are finding our feet in what is a very competitive world – but we are making headway.

“Our shop has a small but growing clientele who are getting to know our eclectic offering.”

The fact it sells returned items means the stock changes on a regular basis.

Mr Harvey said: “One day, you might find leading brands of perfumes, sports gear and leisure wear.

“When that’s sold, we may have top of the range household and homeware products or travel accessories. It is an Aladdin’s cave – incredible offers, forever changing.”

With the shop up and running, phase two is to enable the shipping of products.

Said Mr Harvey: “At the start, we operated ‘click and collect’ only as we wanted to soft launch, stress-testing our systems and operations.

“We are now a few weeks in and, as planned, are moving online to enable customers from further afield to buy.”

The GoodsForGood Shopify store has had close to 2000 visits to date - the majority viewing products and, when purchased, collecting in store.

Most are from across the UK, although it is attracting visits from potential customers in the States and Ireland.

The spread of interest has led to the second phase with products now available for shipment to any address.