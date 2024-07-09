New manager appointed at five-star St Andrews hotel ahead of 2025 opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A five-star hotel in St Andrews has appointed a new general manager who was once recognised as World General Manager of the Year.

Michael Davern has been appointed too lead the team at the five-star Seaton House which overlooks the first tee of the Old Course, and was once known as the Scores Hotel. He described being given the opportunity to help create a place like home at the Home of Golf as a “dream come true.”

Mr Davern was recognised as World General Manager of the Year by Preferred Hotels and Resorts in 2016. He joins the hotel The Marker Hotel in Dublin’s docklands, where he has worked as the general manager since October 2021.

Seaton House’s operator, Valor Hospitality Partners, confirmed the appointment ahead of the restoration and reopening of the landmark building scheduled for early 2025. It boasts 42 luxury bedrooms including five stunning suites and three junior suites.

Michael Davern is the new general manger at the five-star Seaton House (Pic: Drew Cunningham)

Dating back to 1864, it used to be the Scores Hotel, and is set to revert to its original name, Seaton House, and will employ 70 people.

Mr Davern said: “I have managed a number of well-known hotels but the opportunity to restore a local landmark to its rightful place in the heart of the community was too good to miss. Moving to Seaton House offers the chance to be part of something truly special and work in a town with such a proud history that can be felt around every cobbled corner.

“We are busy assembling a wonderful team and I am really looking forward to working alongside so many like-minded people, like the amazing Roy Brett, chef-patron of the renowned Ondine in Edinburgh.

“With restaurants, a bar and outdoor terrace, Seaton House will provide a culinary experience like no other. Guests will be treated to à la carte and all-day dining using the finest locally sourced ingredients and expertly selected wines and whiskies.”