Mexicali Bistro is operating from the former The Kirk Inn premises on Milton Road – better known to many as the Abbotshall Hotel.

The new business, which officially opened on July 14, is being run by Francesco Arcobelli, who has 20 years of experience in hospitality and previously owned Gran Torino Cafe and then Pizzeria 1985 in Edinburgh from July 2018 to October 2020.

Owner Francesco Arcobelli inside his new Mexican restaurant, Mexicali Bistro, which recently opened in Kirkcaldy. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Since March, Francesco had been running a Mexican takeaway, Paco - Burritos & Co, from the kitchen of The Kirk Inn.

And it proved to be so successful, that the experienced chef has decided to temporarily close the takeaway and open a Mexican restaurant instead.

He said: “I opened Mexicali Bistro after the huge success of Paco Burritos Takeaway and it gives my existing customers the option to sit in and enjoy Mexican food.

"The takeaway is temporarily closed until at least October as it would just be impossible to manage both businesses.

"Mexicali is open from Tuesday to Sunday. It can seat 22 people inside plus another 14 in the terrace - the wee patio on front - due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

"But at full capacity, it will be able to accommodate around 50-55 people."

The new restaurant is offering customers a choice of some tasty Mexican dishes, including burritos, enchiladas, fajitas, and quesadillas, plus tapas starters, but it doesn't yet have an alcohol licence.

The new Mexican restaurant can seat 22 people inside plus another 14 in the terrace (wee patio on front) due to current Covid-19 restrictions. But at full capacity it will be able to accommodate around 50-55.

Francesco said there has been positive feedback from townsfolk since he opened.

“We already had a really good reaction from locals,” he said.

"We've got five star reviews on social media and we're building our clientele. I am currently hiring more staff because we're getting really busy and I am looking to expand our menu.”

He believes his new business is offering something the town doesn’t currently have.

The menu offers a range of classic Mexican dishes. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

“Kirkcaldy is missing fresh and good restaurant food and, of course, Mexican food. We're actually the only Mexican restaurant in town and there are not many in Fife.

"Fresh, good and reliable food is the key to serving this town.”

