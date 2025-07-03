New name for luxury St Andrews hotel after £7.5m transformation

A St Andrews hotel is set to change its name following a £7.5 million transformation.

The 44-bed Ardgowan Hotel on Playfair Terrace, will be renamed The Kithmore, and is due to open in June 2026. The new name is an ode to the Scots word ‘Kith’ meaning friendship, familiarity and a sense of home.

Kathryn McNairn, general manager, said: ‘We’re excited to share the name of our new hotel – The Kithmore. Inspired by the Scots word ‘kith’, meaning friendship and familiarity, it’s a name that reflects everything we hope the hotel will be – a warm, welcoming place for golfers, tourists and our local community.”

The new brand has been developed by global hospitality agency Crown Creative with the design created in collaboration with local St Andrews architects RKA, alongside Scottish interior design studio ICA.

A CGI impression of the reception at the renamed Kithmore Hotel (Pic: Submitted)

In May, hotel owners Marram Collection announced it had secured planning permission from Fife Council to begin its major restoration. It bought the hotel in 2022 and temporarily closed its doors in January ahead of work starting. It is scheduled to officially re-open to the public next year and is expected to create up to 50 new jobs.