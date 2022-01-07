New owners take over long-established Kirkcaldy firm with £3.5m annual turnover

Lovats Group has been taken over by entrepreneurial couple, Mike and Pam Floyd.

They have acquired the family-run catering business from Lovat Turnbull who established it in 1989.

The company, which employs over 35 staff, specialises in catering engineering and refrigeration services for clients including Fife Council, West Lothian Council and University of St Andrews

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike and Pam Floyd who have acquired Lovats Engineering in Kirkcaldy

Based in Mitchelston Industrial Estate, it has an annual turnover of £3.5m.

The new owners have ambitious plans to expand, supported by the launch of a new website.

Mr Floyd, managing director, is well-known in the facilities management industry, having previously been with Atalian Servest and Arthur McKay, before taking over Lovats with his wife Pam who has a background in HR and project management.

The couple are focused on retaining the reputational excellence the business is known for, while extending their reach into full facilities management services, with a particular eye on the net zero agenda.

Mr Floyd said: “The hospitality and catering sectors have been hard hit by the pandemic.

“But many have used the opportunity to re-think their business models and re-shape their operations.

“I believe agility and sustainability are more important than ever before and, by embracing innovation, the sector has the potential to not just survive, but thrive.

“I think we’re really beginning to see the value in local communities and the circular economy. When we start with what’s on our own doorstep, it develops strong foundations and a real sense of collective responsibility.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.