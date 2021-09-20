New plans to turn retail storage space into residential use in Kirkcaldy High Street

New plans have been lodged to turn storage space above a Kirkcaldy High Street shop into residential accommodation.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 20th September 2021, 8:32 am

The latest application to Fife Council could see the area above Cash Generator become a flat.

It has been lodged by Glasgow based Landprop Limited.

Plans for the storage have been lodged with Fife Council

It is seeking a change of use from retail to residential for the second floor above the shop at 97-99 High Street.

The floor is currently used for storage.

The application will be considered in due course.

