New plans to turn retail storage space into residential use in Kirkcaldy High Street
New plans have been lodged to turn storage space above a Kirkcaldy High Street shop into residential accommodation.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 8:32 am
The latest application to Fife Council could see the area above Cash Generator become a flat.
It has been lodged by Glasgow based Landprop Limited.
It is seeking a change of use from retail to residential for the second floor above the shop at 97-99 High Street.
The floor is currently used for storage.
The application will be considered in due course.