Captain Chris Smith ADC RN, formally handed-over the position of Regional Commander for Scotland and Northern Ireland (NRCSNI) to Brigadier Andy Muddiman ADC RM at a ceremony held at MOD Caledonia in Rosyth this week.

Among other tasks, the commander is responsible for the Royal Navy’s engagement programme throughout the two countries, overseeing the strategic relationship with the Scottish Government, delivering community events and commemorations, and supporting the recruiting activities of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Reservists throughout the region.

Captain Smith occupied the role for nine years.

His successor most recently served as Commanding Officer of the Faslane-based 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines.

Brigadier Muddiman has also commanded Marines on operations and training around the world.

He joined the Royal Marines in 1991 and has served operationally in Nicaragua, Sierra Leone, Afghanistan, Iraq, Ivory Coast and Pakistan.

He said: “We have a tremendously able and dedicated team at the Royal Navy Headquarters in Scotland and Northern Ireland, providing essential support to engagement activity in the devolved-nations.

“I am very much looking forward to beginning my work – a role to which it is a great honour to be appointed.”

The outgoing Captain Smith said that he was immensely thankful to have held the position.

He added: “It has been a fascinating nine years working with some truly fantastic people across Scotland and Northern Ireland, and leading a team with a critical role at the forefront of naval engagement in the devolved space.”

