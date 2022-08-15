New units planned for Kirkcaldy business park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council has submitted a planning application for the work on land to the rear of Begg Road at John Smith Business Park on the outskirts of the Lang Toun.

The plans include landscaping and parking facilities.

The local authority’s application aims to build light industrial/office units in a terrace configuration which could then be amalgamated in the future if required.

How the new units could look at John Smith Business Park

The site rises gradually from Ostlers Way to the southern boundary which is next to Fife Retail Park.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.