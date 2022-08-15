New units planned for Kirkcaldy business park

A business park in Kirkcaldy could see new development with the creation of five new units.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 15th August 2022, 5:30 pm

Fife Council has submitted a planning application for the work on land to the rear of Begg Road at John Smith Business Park on the outskirts of the Lang Toun.

The plans include landscaping and parking facilities.

The local authority’s application aims to build light industrial/office units in a terrace configuration which could then be amalgamated in the future if required.

How the new units could look at John Smith Business Park

The site rises gradually from Ostlers Way to the southern boundary which is next to Fife Retail Park.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

The business park is already home to a number of businesses, large and small, including the HQ of Fife Cultural Trust and Fife Chamber of Commerce.

