Online car business expands with jobs at new HQ in Kirkcaldy

Copart UK, whose sister company CashForCars.co.uk is the UK’s leading online car buying service, is bringing investment and job opportunities to the region after moving into Iona House, at John Smith Business Park.

It is the first business to open in the building since a major refurbishment programme - and it is anticipating more jobs as it ramps up its operations.

It is actively recruiting for customer sales representatives to help more people sell cars quickly, and directly from their doorstep.

From left: Mark Godfrey ((Director of Strategy, Marketing & Copart Automotive),; George Johnston, (Cash for Cars General Manager), Cllr Altany Craik, and Scott Bathgate (head of Cash for Cars).

Since launching in the UK and Ireland last year, CashForCars.co.uk has seen rapid expansion in line with growing customer demand for online used car sales.

Sourced in collaboration with Fife Council, the Kirkcaldy premises mark the next stage of Copart’s ambitious growth programme in Scotland, which includes the development of a new Operation Centre in East Kilbride.

Mark Godfrey, director of strategy, marketing, said: “As we continue to increase our footprint in Scotland, we’re delighted to announce significant investment into the Fife area.

“Our new spacious offices, with easier road accessibility and modern, energy efficient facilities, perfectly complements our ongoing Copart Cares CSR commitment to caring about teammates, customers, local communities, and the environment.

“As CashForCars.co.uk continues to grow, supported by Copart’s extensive operational capabilities, we fully expect to bring further expansion and job opportunities to this area of Scotland.”

The company’s arrival in the Lang Toun was welcomed by Fife Council.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesman for finance, economy, and strategic planning, said:

“Copart’s announcement to relocate and expand its operations at Iona House, John Smith Business Park, is extremely encouraging.

“The new premises will enable the business to grow and support the creation of a significant number of new jobs in Kirkcaldy, generating a significant boost for the mid-Fife economy.

“Copart is also the first business to take occupation of Iona House, following refurbishment works by Fife Council.