Queen’s funeral: Fife schools and colleges to close on day of funeral
Schools and colleges across Fife will be closed for The Queen's funeral on Monday.
A national Bank Holiday has been announced for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 96-year old Monarch passed away at Balmoral last Thursday.
Her coffin is currently at St Giles Cathedral where thousands of people have queued for hours to pay their final respects.
It will be moved to London later this afternoon.
Fife Council has confirmed that schools and nurseries across the Kingdom will be closed as a mark of respect on Monday.
It has yet to confirm which council services will be affected or any buildings closed.
Fife College’s network of campuses will also shut, with all scheduled classes cancelled.
Operations will return to normal on Tuesday.
A number of churches across Fife will be open across this week for prayers and silent contemplation.
Flowers continue to be laid at war memories across and books of condolence have been opened at council offices across the Kingdom.