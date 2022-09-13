Demolition plan revealed for block of flats in Kirkcaldy

Structural issues are behind the move which will be discussed at next week’s meeting of Kirkcaldy area committee.

The proposal centres on demolishing the flats at 61-103 Howard Place, Dysart.

Councillors will be asked to knock them down, and develop the plot along with the existing gap site.

The flats in Howard Place, Dysart, facing demolition

They will also be asked to transfer remaining tenants to suitable accommodation, and buy eight of the privately owned properties.

The recommendation also covers paying compensation for loss and disturbance.

There are two blocks of flats.

The first consists of 10 two- bedroom maisonettes, and the second has 12 two and three- bedroom maisonettes.

Both blocks have communal stairwells and open walkways to access the properties.

A report before councillors shows that of the 22 properties, eight are currently privately owned, three are being used as temporary accommodation, nine are occupied by Fife Council tenants and two are empty.

The report added: “The majority are in favour of the proposals, with only a few members of the wider community raising concerns about disruption should demolition and redevelopment take place.”

It continued: “Unlike some other regeneration areas, there are no anti-social behaviour issues or unlettable properties at Howard Place.

“Concerns are solely related to the structural integrity of the buildings and the financial viability of undertaking works to prolong their lifespan.

“The area remains popular and many of the existing residents have expressed a desire to remain in Dysart, although most would prefer houses with individual gardens and fewer communal spaces. “

The structural problems in both blocks were first identified several years ago.

The report said that temporary repairs and engineer surveys have taken place since then, but the blocks don;t have a clever future.

Properties on the adjacent gap site were demolished approximately 10 years ago, but the site has not been redeveloped due to financial considerations.