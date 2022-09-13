Eight-year-old Freya Mcnamee was on holiday in St Andrews when it happened.

The youngster, from Glasgow, was playing in the rock pools at East Sands Beach when she had an accident and badly cut her finger.

The alarm was raised and two members of centre staff, Lesley MacLeod, duty manager, and Emma Scott, leisure attendant, came to administer first aid and help the family.

Eight-year-old Freya Mcnamee is recovering at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee

Freya was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she underwent surgery to treat her finger and is recovering well.

Mum, Courtney Mcnamee, said: “We initially thought Freya’s injury was quite minor, but quickly realised it was more serious and I needed help.

“The staff from the leisure centre acted so quickly and professionally. They helped Freya and kept me and my other children calm.

“She needed surgery to save her finger and I am so relieved that she is recovering well, and I just want to say a big thank you to the staff as well as the team at Ninewells.”

Grant Stevenson, area leisure manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust said: “It’s great to hear Freya is doing well and that Courtney took the time to get in touch with us to say thank you.