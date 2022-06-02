Pettycur Bay: Fife holiday park set for summer of top live entertainment

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park says it is competing with the sector’s big hitters to entertain its guests and locals.

Popular Little Mix Tribute group, Little Fix, have a show in The Images entertainment suite on Sunday (June 5), supported by 17-year old DJ Jayson from Leven.

He has had his own DJ business since the age of 11 and will be running events throughout the summer.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn

On June 11 there is a double tribute show of Meatloaf and Tom Jones from Robert T Leonard.

Both are ticketed, but the venue also hosts a variety of shows each week which feature groups and singers, and are free for guests and visitors.

Laura Wallace, who puts together the entertainment schedule: said: “The venue is a £100,000 facility that is the real jewel in the crown for our park.

Little Fix are on stage at Pettycur this weekend

“We love to provide a good mix of entertainment for guests and members of the public alike and very much hope that they enjoy what is coming up in June.”

As a venue, Pettycur showcases around 150-170 acts every year, and it is keen to turn the spotlight on local talent.

Added Laura: “In terms of the number of shows we put on, we’re actually on a par with giants like Haven, if not even more so.