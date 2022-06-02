Rockore: Wet Wet Wet headline return of music festival to Fife park

Rockore returns to Lochore Meadows on Saturday, August 27 with a line-up that includes Wet Wet Wet and former Stranglers front man, Hugh Cornwell.

It’s the first festival to be staged since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Rockore marks a quick return to the Kingdom for Wet Wet Wet who were due to headline Breakout On The Prom in Kirkcaldy which was called off at the eleventh hour.

Hugh Cornwell, circa 1980. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The former chart-toppers are one of Scotland’s most successful groups.

They recently released a new album, The Journey - their seventh, and first with new singer Kevin Simm.

Formed in 1982, Wet Wet Wet scored a jumper of hits in the 1980s and 1990s, including Love Is All Around which topped the charts for 15 weeks, and was then re-imagined for the hit movie Love Actually.

Hugh Cornwell may be best known as lead singer with punk legends, The Stranglers, but he his solo career stretches back to the early 1990s and has generated eight albums.

Rockore’s line-up also includes Scottish electronic dance music legends QFX, plus several tribute acts - Desperados who cover the music of The Eagles, and Magic Queen.