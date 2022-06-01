Quiz nights return to Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy

The popular events had been building a good audience before lockdown, and are now underway once more.

The Legendary Barfly Quiz is being held every second Thursday, with the next one on June 2.

Quizmaster Garry Stanton is back at the helm, and he has issued a’come and join in’ invite to all locals.

Garry Stanton hosts the regular quiz nights at the Kings Live Lounge

He has run quizzes at venues such as the Bakersfield in Tolbooth Street and Cupcake Coffee in the High Street, and reckons the bar at the Live Lounge is the perfect setting.

“The quizzes were going really well before lockdown,” he said. “We were getting full houses and everyone got into the spirit, so we want to get them back up and running again.”

Like all good quizzes, topics cover everything from general knowledge to sport, film, music and geography.

The aim is simply to lay on a night of entertainment - and also bring more people into the venue to see how much work has been done to transform it.

Garry got on board after dropping in.

“We came in and had a coffee and got chatting to the folk behind it.

“That led to the idea of bringing the quiz here and getting people through the doors. It’s a great place.”

Teams of up to five are welcome with a modest £3 entry fee per person. Doors open from 7:00pm for a 7:30pm start.

The quiz also marks a busy weekend ahead for the Esplanade venue.

On Friday (June 3) it hosts Fife band The Sausa Kings.

And on Saturday, the stage is taken over by the Royal Court Variety Show featuring Fife’s best drag acts.

The Kings is also hosting the closing show in this year’s Adam Smith Festival when swing band La Dolca Vita take to the stage on Saturday, June 11.