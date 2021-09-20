Plans for new pizza restaurant in Kirkcaldy High Street refused

Plans to open a new pizza restaurant in Kirkcaldy High Street have been refused.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 20th September 2021, 8:13 am

Fife Council has rejected the application to turn the former Komandor store - next to Manifesto - into a food place, Woody’s Pizza, at 69 High Street.

Mr Ian Brown, of West Fergus Place, had applied for a change of use to bring the empty shop back into use as a wood-fired pizza restaurant with specialist coffees and craft beers.

The shop forms part of the Category B Listed Whytehouse Mansion residential flats.

The wood fired pizza restaurant was planned for Kirkcaldy High Street

The applicant also proposed restoring the essential architectural character and listed-building status of the premises whilst also upgrading them

But planning officers refused the application over concerns the proposed extraction system for the restaurant “ could give rise to potential adverse and unacceptable residential amenity impacts in terms of potential odour/smoke/noise pollution.”They ruled that “insufficient information has been submitted” to demonstrate the system proposed would not be detrimental.

