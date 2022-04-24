Post Office announces temporary closure of Kirkcaldy branch

The doors to the store in Ralston Drive, Dunnikier, Kirkcaldy will shut on Saturday, April 30 for refurbishment.

Customers won’t be able to access the facility from 12:30pm until it re-opens on Monday, May 9 at 9:00am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunnikier Post Office

The week long closure will allow for a refit to be carried out at the Post Office within Greens store.

Customers can use Templehall Post Office, Dunearn Drive or Chapel Post Office, Forres Drive.

Bob Sharp, Network Provision Lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

"The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the refurbishment work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”