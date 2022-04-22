Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society staged Irene at the Adam Smith Theatre- the comical Cinderella story of poor girl meets rich boy.
These pictures will spark memories of great moments in Kirkcaldy 30 years ago

It was 1992 when these pictures first appeared in the Fife Free Press.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 3:00 pm

They celebrated local success, and spotlighted the fundraising efforts of businesses and many organisations.

1. Memories of 1992

1992 saw huge fundraising efforts for the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh. Among the many cheques handed over was this one for £1200 from the Parkway Hotel - now known as the Beveridge Park Hotel. It was raised via Santa parties held during the 1991 Christmas period, and handed over by manager Charbel Bou Aoun

2. Memoriesof 1992

More fundraising for the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh - this time home baking netting £1000 by the staff of Fife Building Supplies. That's a lot of home baking!

3. Memories of 1992

Kirkcaldy High School pupils won four badminton titles and two runners-up spots at the Fife Schools championships. Their stars included Ross Lethbridge, Lindsay Lethbridge, Kenneth Bell and Sarah O’Neill, Thomas Laing and Graham Simpson

4. Memories of 1992

W & AS Bruce launched a new one stop shop - pictured are Sonia, Jim Smith, Margaret, Sanjeev Bali, Gifford Bruce, Lockhart Bruce, Charles Campbell, Bob White, Iris, Amanda and Susan

