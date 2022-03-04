Kirkcaldy High School pupils swapped their classrooms for the catwalk and raised £1100 for charity at their own fashion show. Clothes came from shops such as New Look George At Asda, and and The Turret. PIctured are three of the models.

In Pictures: These photos from 1998 first appeared in the Fife Free Press

From foreign travel to award winners, these are some of the photos which made the pages of the Fife Free Press in 1998.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 4th March 2022, 6:21 pm

Captured in black and white are the people whose activities and successes made the headlines.

We hope they bring back many great memories.

See more photos from our archives here:

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/heritage-and-retro/retro/in-pictures-15-photos-from-the-fife-free-press-of-2003-celebrate-success-and-adventures-3596555

1. Memories of 1998

Shelly Smith, 13, won Kirkcaldy High School’s chef of the year competition with a winning dish of St Clements chicken with wild rice and salad. The finalists pictured were Laura Grove, Claire Smith, Steven Morris, Shelly Smith, and Sarah McMurchie.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

2. Memories of 1998

Kirkcaldy children took part in a competition to meet top author Aileen Paterson when the Fife born author visited town to present prizes. The youngsters had been invited to write about a special story inspired by their favourite book.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

3. Memories of 1998

Members of Kirkcaldy Golf Club pictured at their presentation of prizes and medals.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales

4. Memories of 1998

The Top O’ The Toun launched a new restaurant in February 1998 under the guidance of mine host, George Mackay, Pictured are (from left) Margaret O’Brien, Elaine Reekie, George and Jim Mackay, Irene Meredith and Sandra Oakley.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4