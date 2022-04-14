The branch in Wormit closes on Tuesday, May 24.

Post Office has said it is trying to find a replacement and looking at all options, including locating service within a local shop. I currently operates out of the village’s Spar shop.

But the loss has concerned politicians in north-east Fife.

Wormit Post Office is set to close

The Lib Dems have called on the Post Office to step up its efforts to secure branches in the area.

The party noted the closure was temporary but added: “Branch closures which took place in November in St Andrews, Balmullo, Newport, and Ladybank were also described in this way.

“None of these sites have seen a permanent replacement. Instead communities have been left with part-time services.”

Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, said: “The Post Office needs to do everything it can to maintain its branch in Wormit.

“It also needs to step up its efforts to secure the network across North East Fife. After the closure in St Andrews we saw long queues at the remaining branch in the town. Elsewhere communities have found mobile and part-time services simply insufficient.”

He added: “The Post Office needs to look closely at its offer to the businesses which host branches. If it better compensated the work involved then we might not be in the position we are now facing.”

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for St Andrews, has raised the issue in the House of Commons.,

She added: “It is concerning that after a spate of closures in the last year we are facing the possible loss of the branch in Wormit.

“I hope that in this case a positive outcome can be found and the service can continue to operate, but that will only happen if the Post Office is serious about providing businesses and individuals with meaningful support.”

A Post Office spokesman said: “ We will continue to work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible.