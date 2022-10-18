Iona House at John Smith Business Park is getting the makeover ahead of new tenants moving in next month.

The 28,000sq ft building will be redecorated, undergo electrical repairs, have new windows installed, and an upgrade of its toilet facilities.

The business park is home to a diverse mix of businesses including Marston’s, Commscope Technologies, Vericall, Flexispace, and most recently Copart, which moved into Iona House last month.

Iona House, John Smith Business Park

Fife Council has appointed agents DM Hall and Knight Frank to jointly promote its vacant business space.

Paul Carr, from DM Hall said: “It is extremely pleasing to have attracted a multinational business of Copart’s standing to Iona House.

“The letting is proof that Fife’s reputation as an office location continues to improve in the eyes of occupiers who may previously have limited their searches to Edinburgh and the Lothians.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also revealed interest in taking the remaining space at the office.

He added: “We are keen to attract existing Fife businesses who may need more space, along with those who may wish to relocate to Fife, which strives to be the best place in which to do business.”

The commercial interest was welcomed by the local authority.