Scotland's Business Awards: Staff at two Kirkcaldy businesses have been celebrating after winning accolades

Town beauty salon Heavenly Sensations won the award for best beauty salon in Scotland, while Dunnikier Barbers scooped the accolade for best barbers in the country.

The event took place at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow Central on March 20.

Both businesses went through to the grand final after winning their categories in the regional round at the Fife Retail Business Awards, which took place at the Keavil House Hotel in October last year.

Staff at Heavenly Sensations beauty salon with their awards - Jayda Robertson, Bliss Steele, owner Amanda Allan and Annie Simpson. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Amanda Allan, owner of Heavenly Sensations, based at 276 High Street, said she was delighted her business won the top award.

Amanda, who founded the business 18 and a half years ago, said: “We were nominated by a customer for the Fife Retail Business Awards and then we entered. Customers had to vote for us but also we had a mystery shopper and I believe we were marked on a points system.

"We were up against seven other beauty salons in Fife and we were totally and utterly ecstatic to win. It was fantastic for myself and the staff who were there. From there we were entered into the grand final on March 20.

"The girls were on training the next day, so I ended up going through to the awards myself with my daughter Harley and I was really shocked to win. It was one of the biggest categories on the night – there were salons represented from around ten-12 regions – so to win the award for best in Scotland was amazing. There were over 500 people there and we had a four course dinner with wine.”

Heavenly Sensations owner Amanda Allan with the awards for best beauty salon and Fife and best beauty salon in Scotland. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Amanda, who is also a trained educator and has her own training school at Mitchelston Industrial Estate, said she is now planning a spa day with her six staff members to celebrate the achievement.

And this isn’t the only award the town salon scooped in 2021. Heavenly Sensations also scooped an accolade for best Health and Beauty Wellness, Marketer of the Year and the beauty salon was also awarded five-star recognition in The Good Salon Guide.

Meanwhile, Dunnikier Barbers, based in Dunnikier Road, won the accolade for best barbers in Scotland at the national business awards.

Dunnikier Barbers owner Evelyn Duncan with the award for best barbers in Scotland. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Evelyn Duncan, who has owned the business with her husband Chic for the past 26 years, said they were up against another five barbers from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Coupar Angus, Perth and Dundee.

She said: “We never expected to win best in Scotland but we decided to go and have a night out as we were delighted just to be in the final.

“It felt absolutely amazing to win best barbers in Scotland – we were astounded as this final wasn’t based on votes alone.

“They had mystery shoppers coming to the barbers and votes from customers counted too!

Dunnikier Barbers staff including owner Evelyn Duncan with the award. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

“We have never won any awards before – this is the first. We are really grateful to our customers for taking the time to nominate us.”

She added: “We stayed at the Hilton in Glasgow on the night and after the awards, the staff celebrated until 4.00am.”

