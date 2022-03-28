Kirkcaldy gym fundraiser hailed a success as parents edge closer in £120,000 bid to transform town playpark

Parents and kids joined the Prestonfield Play Park Refurbishment group at local workout spot, Strength Lab CrossFit Gym, last Friday evening to raise funds for the transformation of the run down park.

The fundraiser for Prestonfield Park - affectionately known as ‘The Rusty’ due to its rusted play equipment - was the second event organised by Louise Mills, Laura Thomas, and Hayley Stevenson, in an effort to give kids in the area a better space to play in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants were put through their paces at the park's latest fundraiser at Strength Lab CrossFit Gym in Kirkcaldy. Pic:Fife Photo Agency.

Louise Mills, the group’s chairman, said: “The latest fundraiser was a great success with over 30 people turning up to support us, raising over £300 in the process.

"We have also been awarded £1000 from Arnold Clark’s Community Fund, so it’s been a great weekend for our fundraising efforts.

“On the night at Strength Lab CrossFit Gym the amazing Sam Davis put participants through their paces and everyone was extremely tired and sweaty by the time the session had finished!

"As well as the extreme workout we were supported by local businesses that came along to sell items from stalls.”

Although the event was hailed as a success, Louise said that the group has has to redraw their plans for the park as some residents who border the area had concerns regarding potential anti-social behaviour.

"Following a meeting with Fife Council we have had to downscale some of our plans at the park,” she said. “Originally we were hoping to install a flying fox but due to some complaints from residents in the area who are concerned about anti-social behaviour from older teens potentially congregating at the proposed play equipment we have decided not to include it.

"We’re obviously disappointed about the flying fox but were not giving up and are continuing our fundraising efforts – we just want somewhere for our kids to go to play where they wont be bored after 10 minutes!"

Louise added: “We want to thank everyone who came along to support us last Friday, the stallholders, and the wonderful Sam and Huw Davis at Strength Lab CrossFit Gym.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.