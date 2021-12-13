Security stepped up at Fife site of ambitious eco-leisure and wellness development

Almost 1000 acres of land have been bought at St Ninians and Loch Fitty, near Dunfermline - and a masterplan for the site has been revealed.

Now, owners, community interest company National Pride has taken steps to secure the site ahead of development.

The owners of the land have stressed that over years of unrestricted access has caused irreplaceable damage to the Charles Jencks landform structures - colloquially known as the ‘walnut whips’ due to their similarity to the sweet.

The walnut whup hills at St Ninians and Loch Fitty, near Dunfermline

Now the new measures aim is to tackle anti-social behaviour and deter motorbikes from using the land.

Security cabins will be put in place this week.

National Pride has bought the 976 acres from Hargreaves Land, and has appointed architects to begin work on planning its major, long-term development which includes a wellness spa, accommodation, a technology park and areas for entertainment amongst landscaped bio-diverse ecology sanctuaries

The new land owners work with local authorities, NHS and private businesses to invest in housing, health and social care projects.

Security personnel have frequently had to confront bikers trying to gain access to the northern perimeter - which poses a danger to the intruders as deep hidden shafts remain from its time as a coal mine.

Alternative entrance points have also been identified by the security team and measures are now being taken to close them.

The current activity builds on ongoing site maintenance which includes pathway repairs, shrub trimming to allow easier access, and improved site safety.

Selective tree felling is now taking place along the B914 to provide a barrier against would-be joyriders - it is expected the work will last for 10 days, subject to weather conditions.

Repeat offenders have now been identified, and enforcement action is now being taken after details were shared with police

