Vivienne Calgaro and Yvonne Russell both had almost 30 years professional experience each, as a holistic aromatherapist and a reflexologist - and together formed VYV Fragrance.

Despite living hundreds of miles apart, the sisters share similar memories and the same passion for creating perfume and together they worked to develop and fine-tune their perfume blends inspired by their individual and mutual memories and experiences.

VYV Fragrance

They approached Business Gateway Fife and received support and market guidance from adviser, Shona Morrison.

Shona said: “They showed it is never too late to follow your dreams and create the business you have always wanted. Their website has been updated, with five-star reviews and they are looking at collaboration with beauty and fashion industry experts.”

The company’s name came from their names - Viv and Yve.

Vivienne said: “Vif in French means lively, radiant, dynamic with vive meaning ‘long live’.

“Our ethos at VYV is to maintain as clean a profile as possible, sourcing suppliers who also have ethical and environmental appreciation and responsibility.”She said their perfumes are “derived from nature, stimulated by experience, professional knowledge and training and created from the heart.”She added: “We have used the opportunity of losing our jobs to create our natural perfume business.

“With our combined empirical knowledge, we felt a newfound bravery, despite living hundreds of miles apart.