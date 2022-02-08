The doors to the new venue will open on Leslie Road, Glenrothes, on Wednesday (February 9).

To celebrate, the store will be surprising select customers with vouchers and beverage offers throughout the first week of operations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pic Lisa Ferguson

Calum Harrison, store manager, said: “We are excited to open our new Drive Thru store in Glenrothes and look forward to welcoming the local community.

“The team will continue to closely follow the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”

The store has a contemporary design, and offers free wi-fi.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.