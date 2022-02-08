Starbucks: Doors open to new drive-thru in Fife with special offers for customers
A new Starbucks Drive Thru opens in Fife this week, creating 15 jobs.
The doors to the new venue will open on Leslie Road, Glenrothes, on Wednesday (February 9).
To celebrate, the store will be surprising select customers with vouchers and beverage offers throughout the first week of operations.
Calum Harrison, store manager, said: “We are excited to open our new Drive Thru store in Glenrothes and look forward to welcoming the local community.
“The team will continue to closely follow the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”
The store has a contemporary design, and offers free wi-fi.