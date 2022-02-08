Kirkcaldy heritage: 15 streets named after prominent local people

1. Kirkcaldy's street names

Wemyssfield: In 1773, Dr Alex Wemyss owned the land at the head of Whytescauseway. He objected to the land being a high road, so he built a stone dyke around it stating: “The said rock is of great consequence to the town of Kirkcaldy. Therefore, I resolve to stop any encroachment there on.”

