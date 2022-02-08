Kirkcaldy heritage: 15 streets named after prominent local people

A booklet produced by Kirkcaldy Civic Society sheds some fascinating light on their stories.We dipped into it for this second gallery of photos to give a snapshot of the streets where you live.
Wemyssfield:
In 1773, Dr Alex Wemyss owned the land at the head of Whytescauseway.
He objected to the land being a high road, so he built a stone dyke around it stating: “The said rock is of great consequence to the town of Kirkcaldy. Therefore, I resolve to stop any encroachment there on.”
Photo: na
Percival Street:
Percival used to be a family of well known music sellers.
Their shop stood in the High Street where the opening of the Mercat Shopping Centre is now.
He was also a Bailie in the 1930s.
Photo: na
Normand Brae/Road:
James Normand was engaged in the handloom weaving and flax spinning industries.
He was also Provost of Dysart from 1852-70 and was the first Provost to be appointed for a term of three years.
Photo: na
Millie Street:
Linen manufacturer John Millie came from Manchester.
He lived in nearby Commercial Street and, for 1d., people were admitted to his parkland to enjoy various shows.
Photo: na