The cover of the book produced by Kirkcaldy Civic Society
The cover of the book produced by Kirkcaldy Civic Society

Kirkcaldy heritage: 15 streets named after prominent local people

Kirkcaldy’s streets don’t just commemorate the great and the good … they tell the story of the people who helped to build this town.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 8:23 am

A booklet produced by Kirkcaldy Civic Society sheds some fascinating light on their stories.We dipped into it for this second gallery of photos to give a snapshot of the streets where you live.

And if you missed our first round up, here’s the link:

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/kirkcaldy-history-18-streets-named-after-prominent-people-3548621

1. Kirkcaldy's street names

Wemyssfield: In 1773, Dr Alex Wemyss owned the land at the head of Whytescauseway. He objected to the land being a high road, so he built a stone dyke around it stating: “The said rock is of great consequence to the town of Kirkcaldy. Therefore, I resolve to stop any encroachment there on.”

Photo: na

Photo Sales

2. Kirkcaldy's street names

Percival Street: Percival used to be a family of well known music sellers. Their shop stood in the High Street where the opening of the Mercat Shopping Centre is now. He was also a Bailie in the 1930s.

Photo: na

Photo Sales

3. Kirkcaldy's street names

Normand Brae/Road: James Normand was engaged in the handloom weaving and flax spinning industries. He was also Provost of Dysart from 1852-70 and was the first Provost to be appointed for a term of three years.

Photo: na

Photo Sales

4. Kirkcaldy's street names

Millie Street: Linen manufacturer John Millie came from Manchester. He lived in nearby Commercial Street and, for 1d., people were admitted to his parkland to enjoy various shows.

Photo: na

Photo Sales
Kirkcaldy
Next Page
Page 1 of 4