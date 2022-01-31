Kirkcaldy history: 18 streets named after prominent people

A booklet produced by Kirkcaldy Civic Society sheds light on the story behind the street names – and it makes forma fascinating read.We dipped into it for this special gallery of photos to give a snapshot of the streets where you live.
1. The stories behind Kirkcaldy's street names
Swan Road:
The impressive road is named after Patrick Don Swan, one of Kirkcaldy's outstanding citizens.
He was Provost for 30 years and introduced many schemes to the burgh.
He was a staunch Free Churchman and a friend of Thomas Carlyle.
His Provostship was hailed as "one of the most brilliant in Kirkcaldy's history."
Photo: na`
2. The stories behind Kirkcaldy's street names
Saunders Street:
The road was named after William Saunders, a draper in Kirkcaldy.
He was also a councillor during war-time, and retired in 1935.
Photo: na
3. The stories behind Kirkcaldy's street names
William Street:
William Young had a pottery in the Linktown at the beginning of the century - and his legacy lives on in this street named in his honour.
Photo: na
4. The stories behind Kirkcaldy's street names
Menzies Crescent:
The crescent is named after one of the best known firms of builders in Kirkcaldy - Menzies of Townsend Place.
The man whose name lives on also held the office of Dean of Guild during and immediately after World War Two
Photo: na