Roberts Street: Roberts was the owner of the Station Hotel in Sinclairtown. He gave his customers clay pipes as they went in, and they dipped them in their beer!

Kirkcaldy history: 18 streets named after prominent people

Kirkcaldy’s roads commemorate the great and the good as well as the history of the town.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:35 pm

A booklet produced by Kirkcaldy Civic Society sheds light on the story behind the street names – and it makes forma fascinating read.We dipped into it for this special gallery of photos to give a snapshot of the streets where you live.

Swan Road: The impressive road is named after Patrick Don Swan, one of Kirkcaldy's outstanding citizens. He was Provost for 30 years and introduced many schemes to the burgh. He was a staunch Free Churchman and a friend of Thomas Carlyle. His Provostship was hailed as "one of the most brilliant in Kirkcaldy's history."

Saunders Street: The road was named after William Saunders, a draper in Kirkcaldy. He was also a councillor during war-time, and retired in 1935.

William Street: William Young had a pottery in the Linktown at the beginning of the century - and his legacy lives on in this street named in his honour.

Menzies Crescent: The crescent is named after one of the best known firms of builders in Kirkcaldy - Menzies of Townsend Place. The man whose name lives on also held the office of Dean of Guild during and immediately after World War Two

