Kirkcaldy history: 18 streets named after prominent people

1. The stories behind Kirkcaldy's street names

Swan Road: The impressive road is named after Patrick Don Swan, one of Kirkcaldy's outstanding citizens. He was Provost for 30 years and introduced many schemes to the burgh. He was a staunch Free Churchman and a friend of Thomas Carlyle. His Provostship was hailed as "one of the most brilliant in Kirkcaldy's history."

Photo: na`