Owner Raina Miller and manager Michaela McLachlan attended the British Takeaway Awards, in association with Just Eat, in London on Monday night as the local business was shortlisted as a finalist.

And they were both delighted when Burger Island was announced as the winner of the category for ‘Best Takeaway in Scotland’!

Raina said: “Honestly we never expected to win this award – we were just over the moon to be nominated.

Owner of Burger Island Raina Miller with manager Michaela McLachlan at the awards on Monday night.

“It feels fantastic to have won, to be recognised for what we’re doing and be rewarded for all our hard work the past 18 months is something we’re proud of and very grateful for.

“Michaela and I travelled down for the awards ceremony on Monday night. It’s was in a beautiful setting on the Thames overlooking Tower Bridge.

“Actually felt so nice to be dressed up and out for a change! We met so many lovely people in our industry and it was nice to hear everyone’s stories over the past 18 months. Was such an amazing feeling to hear our name called out as winners.”

Burger Island's new second outlet in Burntisland High Street. Pictured outside from left is: owner Raina Miller and manager Michaela McLachlan. Raina and Michaela attended the awards on Monday night.

She added: “It’s important for us that we don’t rest on our laurels, we won’t sit still we have lots more ideas and creations and we’ll keep working hard to see where we can take Burger Island next.

“Firstly we’re having a few days away with our family, then when we’re back we’ll enjoy a celebration with our team and then it’s back to work!”

The move comes just a few months after the business opened a new branch in the High Street in April.

The Burger Island kiosk has been at the corner of Burntisland Links for 29 years, serving mainly seasonal visitors who arrive for the shows, but after making a few changes to the business, the owners have been successful enough to open a second outlet.

Locals can now enjoy sitting in for food at the new premises, opposite the Silver Tassie pub, as well as ordering takeaway.

