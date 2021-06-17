The stories making the headlines inside this week’s Fife Free Press

The Press has exclusive news of residents’ outrage after discovering dozens of discarded needles near at Kirkcaldy school and community centre.

We have have the latest news on the future of our theatres which have remained closed since the pandemic started 15 months ago – and it’s far from clear when they will be able to-re-open.

Front page of today's Fife Free Press

And we have all the news from the major music festival announced for Kirkcaldy waterfront – an ambitious event which will bring some big names to town as well as showcasing the best local talent.

And if you turn to the back page first, we spotlight the return of Raith Rovers for pre-season training.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.