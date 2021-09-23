Three new appointments made to board of NHS Fife
Three new non-executive director have joined the board of NHS Fife.
Alastair Grant, Mansoor Mahmood and Arlene Wood have been confirmed by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf MSP, and will serve for four years.
Mr Grant, a qualified accountant, most recently worked for Sodexo Justice Services, until his recent retirement.
Mr Mahmood is the head imam at Kirkcaldy Central Mosque and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology, a diploma in community leadership and a Diploma in healthcare chaplaincy.
Mrs Wood, a registered nurse with more than 40 years’ experience, retired in May 2021. She held a number of professional and managerial roles across a range of services including critical care, theatres, orthopaedics and mental health services.
Tricia Marwick, who chairs the board, said: “All three appointees bring considerable expertise, garnered across a wide variety of different roles and experiences. I am in no doubt each will make a valuable contribution.”