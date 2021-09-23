Three new appointments made to board of NHS Fife

Three new non-executive director have joined the board of NHS Fife.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 7:49 am

Alastair Grant, Mansoor Mahmood and Arlene Wood have been confirmed by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf MSP, and will serve for four years.

Mr Grant, a qualified accountant, most recently worked for Sodexo Justice Services, until his recent retirement.

Mr Mahmood is the head imam at Kirkcaldy Central Mosque and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology, a diploma in community leadership and a Diploma in healthcare chaplaincy.

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy run by NHS Fife

Mrs Wood, a registered nurse with more than 40 years’ experience, retired in May 2021. She held a number of professional and managerial roles across a range of services including critical care, theatres, orthopaedics and mental health services.

Tricia Marwick, who chairs the board, said: “All three appointees bring considerable expertise, garnered across a wide variety of different roles and experiences. I am in no doubt each will make a valuable contribution.”

