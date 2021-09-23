Three new appointments made to board of NHS Fife

Alastair Grant, Mansoor Mahmood and Arlene Wood have been confirmed by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf MSP, and will serve for four years.

Mr Grant, a qualified accountant, most recently worked for Sodexo Justice Services, until his recent retirement.

Mr Mahmood is the head imam at Kirkcaldy Central Mosque and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology, a diploma in community leadership and a Diploma in healthcare chaplaincy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy run by NHS Fife

Mrs Wood, a registered nurse with more than 40 years’ experience, retired in May 2021. She held a number of professional and managerial roles across a range of services including critical care, theatres, orthopaedics and mental health services.

Tricia Marwick, who chairs the board, said: “All three appointees bring considerable expertise, garnered across a wide variety of different roles and experiences. I am in no doubt each will make a valuable contribution.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.