UK’s largest co-operative business launches recruitment drive for new council members in Fife

Members’ council leaders have said that they are especially interested in applications from members within under-represented societal groups this year, including those from ethnic minorities, candidates with disabilities and those from the LGBTQ+ community.

Across the UK, there are 24 vacancies on the Co-op National Members’ Council (three in Scotland), which works closely with the board and senior managers to ensure the voice of all 4.23m active members is heard throughout the group.

Louise Walker from the Council’s diversity working group is encouraging applications from those who will ensure the Council better reflects the diversity of Co-op’s members overall.

Co-op has launched a recruitment drive across Fife, calling for new member representatives to have a say in the running of the group and its food stores, funeral homes, legal services business and insurance arm.

Louise said: “As a co-operative, we welcome applications from all eligible members, and I can’t stress that enough. I’m really excited that these elections could bring critical new ideas and perspectives to what we do.”

Council representatives can serve a term between one and three years.

The 100 people that make up the council come from all walks of life and include ordinary members (people who trade with Co-op’s businesses); colleague members and members from independent co-operative societies.

To qualify to stand for election as a council representative, members need to have joined before January 2019 and have earned 500 membership points (the equivalent of spending around £10 a week on groceries in Co-op Food stores) between January 3, 2021 and January 1, 2022.

Candidates can find information at www.co-operative.coop/councilelection and can apply until midday on February 25.

