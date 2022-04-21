Union accuses Scottish Water of treating staff with contempt as it permanently shuts Fife HQ

The office at Castle House, Dunfermline, has not been fully open since the start of the pandemic two years ago with staff working from home.

Now the company has confirmed it will close permanently with no job losses.

But the move prompted unions to take the unusual step of writing directly to the company’s chief executive, Douglas Millican, demanding that the decision be reviewed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Waters' head office at Castle House in Dunfermline

And if he doesn’t, they will take the matter to Michael Matheson MSP, the Cabinet Secretary responsible for overseeing the organisation.

The unions say the closure decision will impact on 250 staff.

Their letter to the man at the top said they were “being marginalised and excluded unless we exhibit compliance with the Scottish Water line. “

Tricia McArthur, UNISON branch secretary, said: “Scottish Water are treating staff with contempt.

“We are in a situation where the closure of our HQ – a decision that severely impacts on hundreds of staff - wasn’t subject to consultation or negotiation. We couldn’t even get truthful answers to what was happening.”She said the company needed an urgent change of management culture, adding: “The board are charged with overseeing a public service in the 21st century, they can’t continue to behave like Victorian mill owners.”

A spokesman for Scottish Water explained the reasons behind the decision to close the headquarters.

He said: “The office was closed at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, and has not been fully open since, primarily due to issues with ventilation and heating.

"The decision was not made lightly. Several factors were taken into consideration, including feedback on employee preferences for hybrid working, pre-pandemic office occupancy, health, safety and wellbeing, financial sustainability, and our net zero ambitions.

"The contractual base of affected employees will be changed to those offices closest to where they live and financial support will be provided in respect of any travel implications.