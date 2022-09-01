Work starts on multi-million £ housing development in St Andrews
Work on a new multi-million £ sustainable housing project in St Andrews is set to start this month.
Phase one of the work at St Andrews West (STAW) will see the first 38 of 96 houses constructed.
They include a mix of terraced, semi-detached housing, flats and maisonettes.
St Andrews West has evolved over many years, and aims to provide an exemplar new urban development, boasting a long-term commitment to the town and community.
The investment is also serving to deliver considerable employment opportunities both in the town and further afield.
The proposals form part of the wider St Andrews West masterplan which was approved by Fife Council in June 2019.
The overall development will ultimately comprise up to 900 new homes along with university, business and employment land.
Joe Headon, director at Headon S1 St Andrews West, said: “We are delighted to be commencing work, breaking ground to deliver the first new homes, as well as transport links and greenspace.
“A combination of two family-owned businesses, with an enviable reputation for the quality of the developments delivered, it is fabulous to be finally turning our vision of this contemporary neighbourhood, which has evolved over many years, into a reality.
“We look forward to shortly being able to reveal further details on the first phase of homes.”
The development features shared streets, dedicated cycle lanes and connections to wider public transport networks will aim to encourage sustainable travel. In addition, a central green corridor and active travel route running through the site aims to connect neighbourhoods and provide a safe social amenity space for residents.