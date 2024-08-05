46th Fife Scout Group Camp in the Highlands with the help of Dacia

46th Fife Scout Group were fortunate enough to receive £100 from the Dacia Outdoor Adventure Fund towards their Camp in the Highlands. They had 38 young members and 15 adult volunteers join them for this exciting adventure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

46th Fife Scout Group were fortunate enough to receive £100 from the Dacia Outdoor Adventure Fund towards their Camp in the Highlands. They had 38 young members and 15 adult volunteers join them for this exciting adventure.

During the weekend the Scout group took part in a wide variety of adventurous activities including kayaking, stand up paddleboard, mountain biking, hillwalking and team building. The weekend had a very positive impact on the young members, and when asked if they would attend again, the answer was a unanimous “yes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grant enabled the group to bring in the adult volunteers required to run the activities, covering the costs of bringing in Mountain Leaders to take our young members safely out on the hill.

Scouts showing off their Paddle boarding skills

Volunteer David goes on to say “our young members certainly worked hard at team building and communicating with each other and with adult leaders they had not met before. Self determination skills were also developed as we were not blessed with good weather so a few had to dig deep to finish the hillwalking activity.”

Overall it was an amazing experience for the group and the young people have made memories for life thanks to Scouts and Dacia