Chamberlain raises importance of access to cash amid bank closures

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has raised the importance of access to cash as well as pop-up advice hubs.

During a debate on the impact of bank closures in rural areas on Monday February 24, Chamberlain highlighted how valuable banking service advice pop-ups are and suggested that it would be useful to have these advice services more often than only when a bank is set to close in the area.

Chamberlain also highlighted that 142 towns in the UK no longer have banks - many are left with building societies such as Nationwide instead.

Speaking during the debate, Chamberlain said:

“It does feel that the banks have exited [towns] while building societies have stayed behind.

“What does this say about the lack of cohesion that we are seeing as a result of losing banks and post offices in our local communities?”

Speaking about banking advice services, Chamberlain said: “When bank branches have closed in North East Fife, banks often provide a pop-up banking advice service.

“This suggests to me that banks know how valuable these services are, and they should be provided on a more regular and permanent basis rather than just when a bank branch is set to close.”

Commenting after the debate, Chamberlain added: “Although there has been a major shift towards online banking and cashless transactions, access to physical cash is still really important for many.

“From small business to those who may not have internet access or be able to use online banking, to those fleeing abusive relationships, access to physical cash can truly be a lifeline.

“I know how important access is and will continue pushing to ensure better access for all.”